Gov. Lee Delivers 2025 State of the State Address

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivered his seventh State of the State address and presented budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year to a joint session of the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans.

Key highlights are noted below, and the full speech as prepared for delivery can be found here. A Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget overview can be found here.

Our state’s legacy of responsible fiscal stewardship places Tennessee in a strong budgetary position and allows for investments to secure continued success. Lee’s proposed $59.5 billion budget includes strategic funding to ensure economic and educational opportunity, strengthen families, preserve our natural resources, and more.

Notable highlights from Gov. Lee’s FY25-26 agenda include:

Economic Opportunity + Tax Relief

$35.6 million investment in Tennessee’s Rainy Day Fund, bringing Tennessee reserves to nearly $2.2 billion, the largest in state history

$25 million to expand the RevV Program to connect private companies with Tennessee’s research institutions to drive research and development and job creation

Housing + Infrastructure

$1 billion to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to address the state’s infrastructure needs, including expediting existing road projects and funding new projects across rural and urban Tennessee

Disaster Relief

During the special legislative session in January 2025, Gov. Lee and the General Assembly appropriated more than $450 million in direct disaster relief as part of a comprehensive plan to support ongoing recovery efforts and allow for proactive preparation for future emergencies. Gov. Lee’s proposed FY25-26 budget includes the following additional investments:

Education

Public Education Investments

$198.4 million for teacher bonuses in recognition of their hard work and dedication and for leading the nation in student achievement and growth

Expanding Choices for Tennessee Parents

$145.9 million for Education Freedom Scholarships, to empower parents with the freedom to pick the right school for their child and have a say in where their tax dollars are spent – regardless of income or zip code

Higher Education

$12 million to create the TennesseeWORKS Scholarship, a new award that will cover every penny of Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCAT) tuition and fees for all students while relieving the extra cost burden of tools and equipment for those most in-need

Strong + Healthy Families

Safe Neighborhoods

During the special legislative session in January 2025, Gov. Lee and the General Assembly passed a robust legislative agenda and appropriated $5 million to prepare Tennessee to assist in implementation of the Trump Administration’s illegal immigration policies. Gov. Lee’s proposed FY25-26 budget includes the following additional public safety investments:

Conservation

$100 million to execute a comprehensive regional water resource plan to ensure long-term water needs are met while protecting the ecological health of the Duck River

Agriculture

$25 million to create a Farmland Conservation Fund

Energy

$50 million to create the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Grant Fund to support Tennessee Valley Authority’s Clinch River Nuclear SMR project to position Tennessee as a leader in next-generation nuclear energy

