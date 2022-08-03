Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Gov. Lee Calls on Parents to Download SafeTN App for Back to School

By Source Staff
Photo: tn.gov

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app.

“Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,” said Lee. “As students return to school this month, the SafeTN app is an easy way for parents and guardians to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns.”

The SafeTN app gives every Tennessean a direct line for confidentially reporting suspicious or concerning activity within schools. Concerns and tips are vetted by law enforcement 24/7 to address circumstances like:

·         Violence or assault

·         Threats of violence or a planned attack

·         Physical injury or harm to self or others

In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will share data and next steps for the Governor’s recent executive order to enhance school safety throughout Tennessee. Additional resources will be provided to parents, schools and law enforcement throughout the fall.

Learn more about Gov. Lee’s school safety priorities and download the free SafeTN app here.

