Gov. Lee Authorizes 1200+ Emergency Responders to Florida for Hurricane Ian

Gov. Bill Lee has authorized 1200+ Tennessee National Guard troops and emergency responders to the Florida area for response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.

As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, I have authorized 1200+ TN National Guard troops & @T_E_M_A emergency responders to the area for response & recovery efforts.@GovRonDeSantis, the Volunteer State stands ready to support Floridians. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 27, 2022

What We Know About Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian will bring a life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued, reports National Weather Service.

Here’s the latest on Hurricane Ian :

UPDATE: Sept 27 11:20am