Gov. Lee Announces Judicial Appointments

This week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced three key judicial appointments.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

Adrienne Waters Ogle

Kimberly Lund

Joshua Turnbow

Adrienne Waters Ogle currently serves as a partner at Green, Waters Ogle and McCarter Law Firm and Magistrate for Sevier County Juvenile Court. Ogle earned her bachelor’s degree at University of Tennessee and juris doctor at University of Tennessee College of Law. The 4th Judicial District Circuit Court covers Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson and Sevier counties. Ogle has been appointed to a new judicial position created by the General Assembly, effective immediately.

Kimberly Lund currently serves as an Assistant District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District. Lund earned her bachelor’s degree at University of Kentucky and juris doctor at Michigan State University College of Law. The 19th Judicial District Chancery Court covers Montgomery and Robertson counties. Lund has been appointed to a new judicial position created by the General Assembly, effective immediately.

Joshua Turnbow currently serves as Assistant District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District. Turnbow earned his bachelor’s degree at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and juris doctor at University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphries School of Law. The 23rd Judicial District Circuit Court covers Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys and Stewart counties. Turnbow has been appointed to a new judicial position created by the General Assembly, effective immediately.

