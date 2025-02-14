Gov. Lee Announces Appointments to Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership

Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee announced appointees to the Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership, established by Executive Order 108. The Order, signed in November 2024, furthers Tennessee’s commitment to balancing economic growth, water resource management, and environmental and habitat conservation to ensure the long-term sustainability of Tennessee’s watersheds.

“The Duck River is not only a scenic treasure, but is also North America’s most biologically diverse freshwater river and the sole water source for thousands of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m pleased to appoint these highly-qualified individuals who will make strategic recommendations and oversee our work to preserve the Duck River and enhance water resource management statewide, and I thank them for their willingness to serve.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

Commissioner David W. Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation

Deputy Commissioner Andy Holt, Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Jimmy West, Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development

Josh Campbell, Representative of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

Amanda Turk, Representative of the Tennessee Valley Authority

Valerie McCormack, Representative of the S. Army Corps of Engineers

Dan Elbert, Representative of the S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Doug Murphy, Representative of the Duck River Development Agency

Senator Joey Hensley, appointed by Lt. Governor McNally

Representative Pat Marsh, appointed by Speaker Sexton

Justin Murdock, Director, Water Research Center, Tennessee Technological University

Randall Braker, General Manager, Duck River Utility Commission

Jonathan Hardin, President & CEO, Columbia Power & Water System

Sheila Butt, Mayor, Maury County

Chris White, Director, Planning & Zoning, Bedford County

Mark Thurman, Director of Conservation Collaboration, The Nature Conservancy

Grace Stranch, Executive Director, Harpeth Conservancy

Horace Tipton, Director of Conservation Policy, TN Wildlife Federation

George Nolan, Director, Tennessee Office, Southern Environmental Law Center

The Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership will be responsible for the following:

Developing comprehensive watershed management recommendations that balance the needs of water users and economic growth against the need to protect the environmental integrity of the Duck River.

Advising and providing recommendations to the Governor, the Duck River Development Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), and legislative leadership on policies and actions to promote the sustainable use and conservation of water resources in the Duck River Watershed.

Identifying opportunities for water system regionalization, drought resilience, habitat conservation, and water loss reduction.

Engaging with local communities, utilities, industries, and conservation organizations to ensure broad participation in watershed planning efforts.

In an effort to continually manage and preserve other watersheds and prioritize regionalization throughout Tennessee, the Order also requires TDEC, in partnership with TWRA, to identify additional priority watersheds, continue conducting statewide water supply planning, support municipalities in optimizing their wastewater treatment operations, and provide technical and financial assistance to urban stormwater communities for implementing nature-based stormwater control measures.

