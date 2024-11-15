Gov. Bill Lee Proclaims Nov. 15 ‘Recycling Awareness Day’

Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed Nov. 15, 2024 “Recycling Awareness Day” in Tennessee. Gov. Lee also honored the Tennessee Recycling Coalition with a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing TRC’s staff and Board of Director’s for the organization’s statewide efforts.

“We are grateful for Gov. Lee’s support of our organization,” Executive Director Amber Greene, Tennessee Recycling Coalition, said. “The special proclamation and Certificate of Recognition are tangible acknowledgements of the high value our state places on recycling. This honor will inspire and encourage us for years coming.”

Among the proclamation highlights, the document read “Whereas recycling saves precious energy, conserves valuable natural resources, protects the environment, reduces landfill needs, and creates a positive economic impact…I do hereby proclaim Nov. 15, 2024, as Recycling Awareness Day in Tennessee and encourage all citizens to join me in this worthy observance.”

The Tennessee Recycling Coalition exists to educate and promote recycling across the state. TRC’s mission is to provide a resource for all Tennesseans, regardless of their organization or affiliation, to learn about recycling and to establish a network that fosters education and the sharing of best practices.

“TRC’s dedication to promoting America Recycles Day in November showcases our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship,” TRC Board President Caleb Powell said. “We hope to inspire all Tennesseans to take action to recycle in their community.”

America Recycles Day was founded in 1994 and is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful. KAB spotlights this important day with national efforts. Each year on November 15, millions of Americans come together for America Recycles Day. The day is about spreading the word on how recycling helps us reduce waste, save energy, and conserve precious resources. According to KAB, “Small actions can lead to big impact!”

About the Tennessee Recycling Coalition

The Tennessee Recycling Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit partnership of private businesses, federal and state agencies, cities and counties, non-profit organizations, trade associations, educational institutions, and individuals.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email