Got an Urgent Call About Your Money? Here’s How to Tell If It’s a Scam

From FTC Consumer Reports

You get an unexpected call with some bad news: your name is linked to serious crimes, and your money is at risk, says the voice on the line. The next thing you know, he connects you with an “agent” who can supposedly help you resolve the issue. Your heart and mind are racing. But your gut is telling you to talk to someone you trust — or to get off the phone and search the internet for advice. So why would a helpful “agent” warn you not to talk to anyone or tell you to stay off the internet until he can fix the problem? Probably because that “agent” is really a scammer.

Scammers have a playbook:

They make up a problem to create a sense of fear or panic, like saying your name is linked to a money laundering or drug trafficking scheme.

They pressure you to act immediately or risk some dire consequences, like jail time or losing all your money.

They try to isolate you by saying you can’t tell anyone, or you can’t go online to verify their story.

Never transfer or send money to anyone in response to an unexpected call or message. Even if they claim you’re moving your money to “protect it.”

Stop and talk to someone you trust. Talk to a family member, friend, or neighbor. Tell them the story. Sometimes just saying it out loud helps.

Recognize scammers' language. If someone is asking for money or personal information, and says things like "Don't hang up," "Don't trust anyone," "Don't talk to anyone," or "Don't research it online," they're probably a scammer.

So, what can you do?

Develop your own playbook to avoid a scam.

Report scammers to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your report could help stop a scammer. Watch Why Report Fraud? to learn more.

