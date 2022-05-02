In celebration of Goodwill Week, May 2-6, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will host a variety of community events — such as job fairs, workshops and open houses — at all nine of its Career Solutions centers providing free services across middle and west Tennessee.

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations across the U.S. and Canada observe Goodwill Week to highlight the defining principle of Goodwill’s mission — transforming lives through the power of work.

More than 30 Goodwill Week activities are planned at Goodwill Career Solutions centers. The nine locations include:

Brentwood: 6708 Nolensville Rd., Phone: (615) 953-0040

Clarksville: 2001 Needmore Rd., Phone: (931) 241-4730

Cookeville: 565-C S. Jefferson Ave., Phone: (931) 520-8789

Hendersonville: 205A Indian Lake Blvd., Phone: (615) 346-1810

Mt. Juliet: 1985 Providence Parkway., Phone: (615) 288-2389

Murfreesboro: 2955 S. Church St., Phone: (615) 346-1818

Nashville: 937 Herman St., Phone: (615) 742-4151

South Jackson: 1320 S. Highland Ave., Phone: (731) 736-3401

Spring Hill: 1008 Nasdaq St., Phone: (931) 548-3460

A complete schedule of Goodwill Week events can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org/goodwillweek.

Free job training and placement services, funded primarily through the sale of donated goods at Goodwill’s 28 retail stores and two Outlets, also are available year-round in person and in many cases by phone and internet. Open hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. More information about Goodwill’s mission services can be obtained at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling (800) 545-9231.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.