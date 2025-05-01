Goo Goo Cluster Unveils Collaboration with Cheerwine

Goo Goo Cluster, Nashville’s iconic candy brand since 1912, is partnering with North Carolina’s beloved Cheerwine soft drink for a collaboration that’s as sweet as it is nostalgic. The Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster marks the first new flavor variation of the classic candy since the 1990s.

This innovative treat maintains the Original Goo Goo Cluster recipe but adds a bold twist: both the nougat and caramel layers are infused with Cheerwine’s signature cherry flavor, creating a delectable combination of Southern traditions. Topped with freshly roasted peanuts and covered in real milk chocolate, the Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster is a flavorful fusion paying homage to both brands’ rich histories.

“Goo Goo Cluster and Cheerwine are the perfect pair,” said Laurie Spradley, president of Goo Goo Cluster. “We enjoy any opportunity to celebrate a fellow Southern brand, and by bringing together our legacies, we’ve created something truly unique and delicious.”

Goo Goo Cluster and Cheerwine are both proud Southern representatives of craftsmanship and innovation. Created in Nashville in 1912, Goo Goo Cluster was America’s first combination candy bar and remains a local staple. Cheerwine, crafted in Salisbury, North Carolina, only five years after the Goo Goo Cluster’s invention, is renowned for its one-of-a-kind cherry flavor. The collaboration continues the legacy generations have enjoyed for years.

“This partnership celebrates two beloved brands in a way that’s both nostalgic and exciting,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “Cheerwine’s unique cherry flavor pairs perfectly with a variety of foods, including candy. Goo Goo Cluster shares our commitment to crafting exceptional products, and we can’t wait to introduce this to our fans.”

The limited edition Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster will make its official debut with Mast General Store at the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May 17 in Salisbury, NC. It is available now for preorder to ship nationwide at googoo.com and will be at the brand’s Nashville flagship Goo Goo Chocolate Co., Goo Goo Shop in the Nashville airport and select retailers across the country this summer. Fans are encouraged to visit this link to find one nearest them and grab this special edition treat while supplies last.

For more information on Goo Goo Cluster and its products, visit googoo.com. To learn more about Cheerwine and where product is available, check out cheerwine.com.

