‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’ Brings Beloved Characters to TPAC for Two Shows This April

Following sold out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2024, The Golden Girls are back and better than ever with a stage show that’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor.”Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” will start with two TPAC shows on April 19th.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.goldengirlstour.com. A very special VIP experience ticket includes the best available seats and photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Picture it. United States, 2025. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” brings the sassiest seniors to stages around the country for one more hurrah. We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed lover. “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of the four ladies who never stopped being best friends.

