Nissan Stadium will host a 2022 NHL Stadium Series game – Preds vs Lightning – on Saturday, February 26 and there are tons of free attractions, prior to the game, for all ages.

The tailgate will take place all day from 1 PM until game time, which is 6:30 PM. Parking lot R is where they will take place which is located near the Pedestrian Bridge and S 1st Street. The exact address is 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213.

The NHL Fan Access App is the best way to view the exact schedule of events. For ages 21+ Truly, Jägermeister and Bud Light will have booths set up. For the kids there will be games such as the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge and Upper Deck will be giving out free NHL Stadium Series trading cards. This is a completely free festival for the fans of both teams.

Here’s a look at just a few of the things you can enjoy: