Nissan Stadium will host a 2022 NHL Stadium Series game – Preds vs Lightning – on Saturday, February 26 and there are tons of free attractions, prior to the game, for all ages.
The tailgate will take place all day from 1 PM until game time, which is 6:30 PM. Parking lot R is where they will take place which is located near the Pedestrian Bridge and S 1st Street. The exact address is 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213.
The NHL Fan Access App is the best way to view the exact schedule of events. For ages 21+ Truly, Jägermeister and Bud Light will have booths set up. For the kids there will be games such as the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge and Upper Deck will be giving out free NHL Stadium Series trading cards. This is a completely free festival for the fans of both teams.
Here’s a look at just a few of the things you can enjoy:
- Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge to test your range and accuracy to receive a hockey-themed prize!
- Dunkin’s Fan Zone will be a fun NHL Stadium Series PreGame destination for fans. The pop-up will offer Air and Bubble Hockey games, live music, and a fun photo opportunity with a custom donut wall. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy free samples of hot coffee, Irish Creme Swirl Iced Coffee, and Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats. As done previously at the NHL Winter Classic® and NHL® All-Star Game, Dunkin’ is continuing to partner with The Assist to bring sensory kits to the NHL Stadium Series™.
- NHL Network is giving fans an interactive experience with the TV home for the National Hockey League. Fans can test their stick skills with an inflatable target practice shooting drill. NHL Network’s NHL Tonight will air extensive pre- and postgame coverage of the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™.
- PPG will be enlisting the help of fans to create a paint-by-numbers mural.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing the beautiful Tampa Bay beaches to Nashville. Fans will be able to take photos in front of the Sand Sculpture, sit down in beach chairs, and bury their feet in the sand.
- Join the SMASHVILLE experience and discover how to MAKE IT in Music City. Fans can get on stage at a karaoke bar, walk the GOLD carpet and finish by signing the GOLD mega record and taking a 360-degree photo. Enjoy the SMASHVILLE Experience, appearances by Predators personalities and take part in a special rendition of SMASH car.
- Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports.