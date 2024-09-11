GoFundMe Set Up For Murfreesboro Man Killed in South Dakota

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a Murfreesboro man who died in South Dakota over the weekend.

Local business owner, Larry Dalzell, 51, passed away while working on the roof of a farm in South Dakota on September 7, WSMV reports.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, officials found Dalzell and Randi Vandekieft, 41, of Georgia, after they became trapped inside the silo.

It is believed that they died from inhaling toxic gases while they were confined within the silo.

