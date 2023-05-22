GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Chase Stafford

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of a Cheatham County woman after her death.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the body of missing 25-year-old Chase Stafford was recovered from the Cumberland River below Cheatham Dam.

According to News 2, Stafford’s family said they last heard from Stafford on May 9 and that she had been staying with her boyfriend.

Police say Stafford was last seen on May 10 in Cheatham County when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City. Her backpack containing her personal property, including her cell phone and glasses was found on Highway 49 later that day.

Stafford’s remains had apparently been trapped under debris that had accumulated in front of the dam. During routine clearing of that debris by opening the flood gates, her body was able to rise to the surface. The Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm her identity a day later.

The Jae & Zeke Foundation has offered to pay for all of Stafford’s funeral expenses.

Stafford’s family is raising money to help with their monthly expenses as they were been out of work while searching for her and are now in mourning. The funds will go to Stafford’s mother to assist with expenses and plans for a permanent memorial to be created in her honor.

The cause and manner of Stafford’s death have not been determined at this time and are pending further exam results.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is still considering this to be an active investigation and now have shifted their focus to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death.

Stafford’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at the Cheatham County Funeral Home in Ashland City. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the memorial service.

To help Stafford’s family with expenses, please visit here.