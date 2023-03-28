GoFundMe Created for Mike Hill, Custodian at Covenant School Victim

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Mike Hill, one of the victims of The Covenant School shooting . On Monday, March 27, three children and three adults lost their lives when 28-year-old Audrey Hale entered the school and opened fire.

Hill was the school custodian and, as the GoFundMe states, he was known as ‘Big Mike’ to the students. Hill was also the beloved father of eight children.

The GoFundMe stated, “This GoFundMe is started by fellow Nashville parents who live in the community who are dedicated to honoring this hero. There is nothing in it for us. Nashville is a small community, tight-knit and one which felt especially safe – until March 27, 2023. Mike’s family deserves peace of mind that his loss was not in vain and that some good can come from it. His legacy can live on through goodwill and love. In the end, love should always win. 0All money raised via this GoFundMe will be withdrawn in its entirety by Mike’s family to put towards funeral services, expenses and to further dedicate to causes close to their hearts to facilitate healing in the Covenant and Nashville communities. Mike deserves to be remembered for his selfless act protecting our children. ”

As of the writing of this article, over $72,000 has been raised, well exceeding the original goal of $25,000. Those wishing to donate, can make one here.