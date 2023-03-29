GoFundMe Accounts Supporting Covenant School Victims

A school shooting took place at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, March 27 claiming the lives of six victims, three adults and three children .

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to support the families of the victims. GoFundMe campaigns so far include those for Halllie Scruggs age 9, Evelyn Dieckhaus age 9 and Mike Hill, custodian at the school, age 61.

Those wishing to donate to these families can find the GoFundMe below.

In addition, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has created a Caring for Covenant Fund to manage donations. Find the details here.