Goats Join Smyrna High School Agriculture Program

By Mealand Ragland-Hudgins, Rutherford County Schools



When Briana Mosley learned a former agriculture student from another school was seeking to rehome some goats, Mosley knew they’d make ‘a wonderful addition’ to the program at Smyrna High School.

“Since our school is located in a more urban area, most of our students have not had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with livestock,” said Mosley, who teaches veterinary and animal science courses at Smyrna High. “The inclusion of these goats will provide an invaluable learning experience for my students, who will be responsible for their daily care.”

Students in Mosley’s classes are interested in becoming a veterinarian, vet tech or assistant, or another industry-related profession.

With the addition of the goats, students will be able to apply what they’ve learned by completing tasks including checking for general health, hoof trimming and administering vaccinations.

“This practical experience complements the curriculum by giving them real-world application of their learning,” Mosley said.

Veterinary and Animal Science courses are offered at nine Rutherford County Schools campuses. Courses are part of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) department’s Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources pathway.

Learn more about CTE offerings: https://trst.in/JwfqM2

