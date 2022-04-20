From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

Allow your inner spy to come out of hiding and dive into the interactive world of espionage at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC. Undergo agent training as you test your skillset at seventeen different digitally and physically interactive activities spread throughout the museum. What can you expect to find?

The museum provides a variety of exhibits and experiences for you to indulge in that provide fun for all ages.

Receive your cover identity and undercover mission in the Briefing Center before viewing an introduction video. Your progress with be tracked throughout the experience and you will be provided a debrief upon conclusion. While your mission unfolds, you will learn about the historical spies, gadget makers, engineers and scientists who have all influenced the ability of spies to steal secrets and gather intel as you walk through the Stealing Secrets gallery.

Find out how all of this gathered intelligence is turned into practical information that can be applied in the Making Sense of Secrets gallery where featured exhibits include codes, analysis and the Decision Room.

Various other galleries within the International Spy Museum allow you to discover age-old techniques used to secretly influence our world society and you will learn how they essentially shaped the world we live in today.

International Spy Museum

800 F St NW Washington, DC 20004

(202) 393-7798