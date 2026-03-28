Give Your Brain a Workout Without Leaving the Couch

Not every weekend needs to be packed with plans. Sometimes the best thing you can do is settle in, pour yourself something warm, and let your mind wander through a good puzzle. Our Puzzle Center has everything you need to make that happen.

Something for Every Kind of Puzzle Fan

No matter your preference or skill level, there’s a daily brain teaser waiting for you:

Crossword Puzzles: The timeless classic. Work through clues that test your vocabulary, trivia knowledge, and lateral thinking — one satisfying square at a time.

Mini-Crosswords: All the fun of a crossword, none of the commitment. Great for a quick mental warm-up or a coffee break challenge.

Sudoku (Easy & Hard): Whether you want a laid-back solve or a real mental workout, our two difficulty levels have you covered. There’s nothing quite like the click of placing that final number perfectly in place.

Wordrow: Think you have a way with words? Guess the five-letter mystery word in six tries or fewer. Fans of Wordle will feel right at home.

Wordsearch: Meditative, calming, and quietly addictive. Scan the grid, find the hidden words, and let the rest of the world fade into the background for a while.

Word Flower: Using a set of letters — with one required center letter — see how many words you can build. It’s a surprisingly creative challenge that never gets old.

Your Weekend, Well Spent

Puzzles have a way of pulling you into the present moment. There’s no scrolling, no notifications, no noise — just you and the problem in front of you. Whether you’re at the kitchen table or tucked into your favorite chair, our daily puzzles are ready whenever you are.

Relax. Puzzle. Enjoy your weekend.

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