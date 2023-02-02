Give the Gift of Peace this Valentine’s Day with a Couple’s Massage

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa has been serving Middle Tennessee for 20 years and is ready to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other.

A great way to spend some quality together on this romantic holiday is to book a couple’s massage. It’s the perfect way to treat your special someone to a pleasant and memorable day.

Many people have never had a massage before, so it’s nice to know what you are getting into before you show up.

What is a Couple’s Massage?

A couple’s massage is a great way to relax and bond with your partner. De-stress and focus on spending time with each other while all your worries melt away.

At A Moment’s Peace, book the Couple’s Peace package. This relaxing package will get you a 60-minute Swedish massage and his-and-her pedicures. The total service will take about 2 hours.

Want to add some extras to your package to make the day really memorable? You can upgrade to a 90-minute massage or add on a facial, manicure, or sunless tanning. If you want to really live in luxury, you can add on a food and beverage package, limousine transportation, or hotel service. You can just reach out to A Moment’s Peace and they can provide it!

Gift Certificates

Do you want to give your special someone some self-care? Maybe spend some quality time on your own? Come into the store or visit the A Moment’s Peace website and grab a gift certificate.

You can purchase one at any value or choose a voucher for a specific package. If you really want to pamper your loved one, grab a certificate for a Full Day of Peace. They can enjoy a Swedish massage, lunch in our tranquility room, and relax in a massage chair while they receive a manicure and pedicure. They will finish their day with a hair style and makeup application. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself this Valentine’s Day and feel relaxed and pampered before date night!

A Moment’s Peace

Ready to get yourself and your loved one some well-deserved peace in progress this Valentine’s Day? Reach out to A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa and set up your appointment to look and feel your best!