Girl Scouts Introduces New Cookie Flavor

While you can’t order Girl Scout cookies yet, you can look forward to a new flavor.

Toast-Yay is the latest cookie to join the favorite lineup of thin-mints, tag-a-longs, and more. Announcing the new flavor on their website, it’s described as “toast-shaped cookie full of French toast flavor, dipped in delicious icing, and stamped with the iconic Girl Scout trefoil on top.”

The start of the cookie season begins in January. 2021 cookie season will be different this year with new online options and virtual cookie booths on social media. Girl Scouts will be observing social distancing there will be an option of gift box option that ships directly to the recipient.

Every troop that takes part in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, it teaches them how to be entrepreneurs and the scouts get to choose how to use the portion of the proceeds for experiences and community projects.

Girl Scouts of the USA

Currently, they have 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world.

Girl Scouts began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.