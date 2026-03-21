Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee Announces Songwriter’s Night

Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, an organization dedicated to providing support, education, and hope to anyone impacted by cancer, will host its beloved Songwriter’s Night on Saturday, April 25, from 6 – 8 p.m. The eighth annual event will take place at The Reserve at Fat Bottom Brewing and feature performances from Chris Sligh, Cameron Bedell, and Jace Everett.

“Songwriter’s Night is one of our community’s favorite events,” said Harriet Schiftan, MSW, MAJCS, President & CEO of Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee. “Not only is it a way to help support the work we do at Gilda’s Club, but it’s an opportunity to see the magic of Music City firsthand. We are thrilled to have three talented artists joining us this year, and we can’t want to celebrate together.”

This will be the eighth Songwriter’s Night hosted by the organization, and through events like this and others hosted throughout the year, Gilda’s Club can raise funds to help support its members on their journey. Aimed at supporting those impacted by cancer, Gilda’s Club offers a variety of programming and educational information to help meet people where they are and provide community during a challenging time.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy performances by Chris Sligh, Cameron Bedell, and Jace Everett.

Cameron Bedell is a Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer whose music blends modern country with the soul and storytelling traditions of Americana. Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Bedell moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University and quickly found his footing in the city’s songwriting community, developing a reputation for deeply personal lyrics and melodies that live comfortably between country, folk, and soul. As a songwriter, Bedell has built an impressive catalog with songs recorded by artists including Dylan Scott, Chris Lane, Lauren Alaina, Josh Ross, Nate Smith, Seaforth, and Hailey Whitters. He is also a co-writer of Jimmie Allen’s chart-topping hit “Down Home,” a song that resonated widely for its heartfelt look at family, memory, and small-town roots.

Chris Sligh is a songwriter and producer from Springfield, Tennessee, whose work has quietly become a staple across modern country and roots-leaning music. With more than 200 cuts to his name, Sligh has contributed to over ten Billboard Top 25 hits and multiple No. 1 songs across different formats as both a writer and producer—an achievement that reflects not only his consistency, but his ability to craft songs that resonate with both artists and audiences. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Rascal Flatts, Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross, Nate Smith, Austin Giorgio, and Mary Kutter, among many others.

Jace Everett is a roots-driven songwriter whose music leans into the shadows — where country, blues, and Americana blur into something raw and deeply human. Raised between Indiana and Texas, Everett grew up on gospel harmonies, back-porch picking, and the kind of storytelling that doesn’t flinch. That foundation still anchors his sound today. After settling in Nashville, Everett built his reputation the old-fashioned way: writing songs with weight and character. He co-wrote “Your Man,” the breakout hit for Josh Turner, a slow-burn country classic that revealed his gift for atmosphere and restraint. Soon after, his own recording of “Bad Things” became the theme for True Blood, introducing his swamp-soaked baritone to a global audience.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. Event sponsors include Black River Entertainment, Tennessee Oncology, Yearly Co., 103.3 Country and 95.5 WSM-FM. Tickets are $150 and include catering by Cater 615 and open bar access. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at: gildasclubmiddletn.org/songwriters-night.

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