Getting Around CMA Fest 2023

CMA Fest 2023 is just around the corner, taking place across downtown Nashville June 8 – 11, 2023. Whether you’re planning to attend the festival for one day or all four days, knowing how to get around the festival is a must, so you don’t miss any of your favorite country music acts or other CMA Fest events.

Shuttles

You can purchase a Nissan Stadium four-day parking pass, which allows you to use a shuttle to go to and from the stadium. This is a great option if you have tickets to the nightly concert at Nissan Stadium.

For attendees interested in buying a four-day parking pass at Nissan Stadium, you can purchase one here. The complimentary shuttle schedule is below.

DAYTIME SHUTTLE STOP LOCATIONS (8:30AM – 8:00PM):

Fan Fair X (Music City Center): on 6th Ave S at Demonbreun

Bridgestone Arena Plaza: on Broadway between Rep John Lewis Way and 6th Ave S

Walk of Fame Park / Fan Alley: on 4th Ave S between Broadway and Demonbreun St

Near Riverfront Stage: at the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave

Nissan Stadium: on Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

NIGHTTIME SHUTTLE STOP LOCATIONS (8:00PM – 1:00AM):

Nissan Stadium: Pickup only on Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

2nd Ave N: on 2nd Ave N between Commerce St and Church St

Commerce St: on Commerce St between Rep John Lewis Way and 4th Ave N

WeGo Star

WeGo Star is running a special round-trip train service on Saturday, June 10, departing Lebanon at 4:00pm and arriving at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville at 5:00pm, making five stops on the way at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations. The train departs Riverfront Station back to Lebanon one hour after the concert. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $15 plus a $ 2 processing fee at ticketsnashville.com, a month before event.

Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-Up

