Yoga, cycle, row classes and MORE are available free this month at CoreLife Eatery’s Murfreesboro and Cool Springs locations. Participate in a free class and receive 50% off your meal! (Explore the menu here.)

Cool Springs: Outdoor Ride with CycleBar | October 24 at 9:45 a.m.

CoreLife and CycleBar have teamed up to move indoor cycle outdoors! This free class will be held on the CoreLife Cool Springs Patio. Get ready to have some fun, turn up the volume, and sweat it out with this low-impact, high intensity cycle workout.

Saturday, October 24, 2020

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM CDT

401b Cool Springs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

Murfreesboro: Outdoor Halloween Boot Camp w/ F.A.C.E. It Fitness and CoreLife | October 31 at 9:45 a.m.

The F.A.C.E. It Fitness Team is ready to scare you into running a little faster, hitting that burpee a little harder, and jumping higher in fright! Join CoreLife Eatery on Halloween morning, Saturday, October 31, at 9:45 a.m., for a spooky outdoor bootcamp style workout. Wear your best costume, and be entered for Giveaways.

Saturday, October 31, 2020

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM CDT

2330 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Murfreesboro: Trivia Night | Every Saturday, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Join CoreLife Eatery for a fun-filled night of laughs, good food, spirits, and some mental stimulation! The night starts at 5:00 p.m. with Happy Hour – with 50% off adult drinks, lots of whole food options for dinner, and an exciting game of trivia beginning at 7:00 p.m.. No classes – just come relax, enjoy and win prizes!

Every Saturday

5:00 – 8:00 PM CDT

2330 Medical Center Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

