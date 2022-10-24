Monday, October 24, 2022
Get Ready – George Strait and Chris Stapleton are Teaming Up for a Nashville Concert in 2023

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
photo by Jill Trunnell

George Strait just announced a stadium tour with Chris Stapleton in 2023. There will only be six dates on the tour.

The duo will perform in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on July 29th. Special guests in Nashville will be Little Big Town.

RELATED: Shania Twain to Perform in Nashville in 2023

Strait told Billboard,”When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared exclusively with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

The tour kicks off on May 6th in Arizona with the last stop in Tampa on August 5th.

Tickets to all shows go on sale next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

