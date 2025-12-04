Get Ready for Krystalmas 2025!

The holidays are officially here, and Krystal the original home of the slider in the South, is giving everyone a reason to cheer – and save some serious cash! This December, the brand is rolling out the return of Krystalmas 2025, a month-long celebration packed with rotating daily digital deals and a brand new, major Coca-Cola sweepstakes, all available exclusively to Club Krystal loyalty members.

These offers are all about making indulgence guilt-free and helping you treat yourself without stressing out your holiday budget.

Daily Deals to Fuel the Season

From December 1st through the 31st, Club Krystal members will unlock awesome, themed daily offers right in the app. Get ready to plan your week around these delicious bargains:

Merry Mondays: Grab $1 Original or Cheese Krystals!

Grab $1 Original or Cheese Krystals! Treat Yo’ Elf Tuesdays: Score a free 10-count Glazed Bomb with any Sackful purchase (perfect for sharing!).

Score a free 10-count Glazed Bomb with any Sackful purchase (perfect for sharing!). Warm-Up Wednesdays: Get two savory Patty Melts (Chipotle or Classic) for just $9.99.

Get two savory Patty Melts (Chipotle or Classic) for just $9.99. Thirsty Thursdays: Sip on a $1 any size Coca-Cola beverage (excluding the Roadie size).

Sip on a $1 any size Coca-Cola beverage (excluding the Roadie size). Festive Frydays: Enjoy free Chili Cheese Fries with a $15 purchase.

Enjoy free Chili Cheese Fries with a $15 purchase. Sackful Sleigh Days: Weekends bring discounted Sackfuls for just $12 (or $15 for Cheese Sackfuls).

Win Big with Coca-Cola

If saving money wasn’t enough, Krystal has teamed up with Coca-Cola for a sweepstakes running from December 1st through the 25th with some seriously big-ticket prizes. Every time a loyalty member purchases any Coca-Cola beverage or a Combo Meal with a Coca-Cola beverage through the Krystal app, they automatically earn entries to win!

Prizes include:

A Coca-Cola VIP NASCAR Race Experience at Phoenix Raceway

Free Krystal for a Year (Yes, please!)

(Yes, please!) Xbox consoles

Smart TVs

Unlike traditional sweepstakes that require lengthy sign-ups or multiple purchases, every in-app Coca-Cola or combo order counts as an entry. Read the official sweepstakes rules for details.

As Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing, Kaitlin Stoehr, notes, “Krystalmas makes it easy for people to treat themselves… and our sweepstakes adds a little extra holiday cheer.”

Remember, both the daily deals and the sweepstakes are exclusive to Club Krystal. If you aren’t signed up yet, download the app or head to Krystal.com/rewards – new members even get a $3 off $12 welcome offer!

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email