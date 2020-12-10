Finding the perfect live Christmas tree and then cutting it down together is a tradition for many families. With the shortage of live trees this year, finding the perfect tree is even more important than ever.

West Coast wildfires, increased demand, and a decreasing number of tree farms means that there are fewer live trees to go around. Oregon is the largest supplier of Christmas trees, and many farms were devastated this summer. Luckily, there are several tree farms in the area, but only one near Murfreesboro still has trees to cut. Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Woodbury is completely sold out.

Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm

Open through December 20

1189 Cut Off Road

Murfreesboro, TN

Phone: 615-848-8564

Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm

Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm

Sunday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm

Full of charm, this family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.

Their gift shop offers unique ornaments, gift baskets, tabletop decorations, home décor, and Swarovski crystal heart ornaments, stocking stuffers and more. They’ve also been known to serve hot chocolate, apple cider and wagon rides – but not this year due to COVID-19.

Down a gravel road and out in the country, it is a great place to bring the family and you can also bring your dog.

Tree prices range from $48 to $350.

Other places to find live trees: