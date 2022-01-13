Two players were added to Nashville SC’s roster after the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by Adidas.

Ahmed Longmire and Will Meyer are the newest editions to the squad. Both are defenders and looks to provide some depth as those positions.

Longmire was the first selection after Nashville SC traded up from the 26th pick. They gave the Colorado Rapids that pick plus money considerations. Longmire is 6’3”, 22 years old and attended UCLA in college. He was selected as PAC-12 All-Conference honorable mention this past season.

At 38th overall Meyer is a goalkeeper from the University of Akron. He secured 45 saves last season with 6 shutout performances.

Nashville SC hopes that these young players can develop in their system and help them build on the season they had last year after an exciting playoff victory. The front office chose to expand on the already strong defense as the team finished 2nd in the MLS in goals conceded last year.

Their first match of 2022 will be against the Seattle Sounders on February 27th on the road.