Get Free Tax Help in Smyrna Through VITA Program

Need help filing your taxes?

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is offering FREE in-person tax preparation in Smyrna for individuals and families earning under $84,000 in 2025.

Smyrna Town Hall Annex

315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN

January 31 – April 11

Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Closed April 3 & April 4

Appointment required

This site prepares Federal Income Tax Returns only Learn more or book your appointment:

