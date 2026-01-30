Friday, January 30, 2026
Get Free Tax Help in Smyrna Through VITA Program

Get Free Tax Help in Smyrna Through VITA Program

By
Source Staff
-
0
43
Photo from Town of Smyrna Facebook

Need help filing your taxes?

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is offering FREE in-person tax preparation in Smyrna for individuals and families earning under $84,000 in 2025.

Smyrna Town Hall Annex
315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN
January 31 – April 11
Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Closed April 3 & April 4

Appointment required

This site prepares Federal Income Tax Returns only Learn more or book your appointment:
Learn more or book your appointment: yourlocaluw.org/vita

