Get Free Extras at Chipotle on February 10, 2025

Jan. 28, 2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new holiday called “Extra Sunday” as an ode to football fans’ desire to have the day after the men’s professional American football championship game off from work.

“Extra Sunday” Means Extras Aren’t Extra at Chipotle

On Monday, February 10, Chipotle Rewards members can score a free Guac and Queso Blanco offer with the purchase of any entrée, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com with promo code “EXTRA25.”2 This holiday offer is the brand’s first promotion that will give Chipotle fans the chance to get both free Guac and free Queso Blanco at the same time.

In-Game Activation: Celebrating All Things Extra

Chipotle is also bringing extra spice to game day with a special activation that will reward up to 50,000 free entrees to fans watching the championship game.

How It Works

1. When something “extra” happens during the 2025 professional American football championship game, Chipotle will drop a text-to-claim code3 via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on X and a story from @Chipotle on Instagram.

Examples of “extra” events include:

The team on offense converts on a fourth down play.

The team on offense successfully kicks an extra point.

The team on offense scores a two point conversion.

Any other event that takes place during the game which Chipotle determines is an “extra” event.

2. The first fans to text the designated code to 888-222 will receive a free entrée code3 from Chipotle, up to the maximum number in each post. The brand will give away up to 50,000 entrees during the game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

“Football’s most watched game is the perfect stage for over-the-top moments, and we’re here to make it even more extra with free Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. “We’re giving fans something to celebrate when the game is over – free Guac and Queso Blanco – on ‘Extra Sunday.'”

