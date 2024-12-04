Get BOGO Cookie Cake Slices at Great American Cookies for National Cookie Day

Dec. 02, 2024 – Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, is rolling out a hot deal for National Cookie Day, Dec. 4! In honor of the sweet day, Great American Cookies is offering a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake Slice for fans at participating locations.

Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is famous for its classic Cookie Cake recipe, which dates back to 1977. The chain’s Cookie Cakes continue to be beloved by fans for every celebratory occasion, from birthdays to graduation to holiday gatherings to making it through another Monday!

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

Source: Fat Brands

