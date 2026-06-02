Get 50-Cent Glazed Donuts at 7-Eleven on June 5

National Donut Day falls on June 5 this year, and 7-Eleven is marking the occasion with a hard-to-beat deal for loyalty members. 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can snag classic glazed donuts for just 50 cents each at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores nationwide — with no limit on how many you can buy.

When Is 7-Eleven’s National Donut Day Deal?

The 50-cent glazed donut offer is available on June 5, 2026 only. The one-day deal is exclusively for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

What Is Included in the 7-Eleven National Donut Day Deal?

Two deals are available for the occasion:

Classic glazed donuts for 50 cents each (no purchase limit)

7-Select™ Mini Donut packs for $1

The mini donut packs feature bite-sized yellow cake donuts coated in chocolate, cinnamon sugar, toasted coconut crunch, or powdered sugar.

Do You Need a Loyalty Membership to Get the Deal?

Yes. The 50-cent glazed donut deal requires a 7Rewards® or Speedy Rewards® membership. Both programs are free to join through the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps.

Where Are the Deals Available?

The National Donut Day deals are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores nationwide. Availability may vary by location.

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Source: PRN

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