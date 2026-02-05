Get 2 6-Inch Subs for $6 as Subway Celebrates the Only Date That Repeats

This Friday, Subway is giving everyone lucky numbers that are guaranteed winners: two freshly-made six-inch subs for just $6 on 2/6/26.* Snag the deal by asking for the 2/6/26 promo at Subway restaurants across the country, or on the Subway App or Subway.com using promo code 2626PROMO.

This weekend is all about the numbers – point spreads, over-unders, squares, superstitions and more. As sports fans prep for the biggest food moment of the year, Subway is kicking things off early because, well, the numbers just add up.

“On 2/6/26, stop by and get 2 6″ subs for $6. That’s about 2 days and 6 hours before the kickoff of a pretty significant sporting event that I can’t name. 2 6″ subs for $6 on 2/6/26, just like we scripted it,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America.

Can’t make it to Subway on 2/6/26? Sub Club members can enjoy any Footlong for just $6.99** on orders placed in the Subway App or on Subway.com using promo code 699FL through February 24. Combined with Subway’s revamped Sub Club – where every fourth footlong is free*** – plus every day value deals like Protein Pockets, Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day, Subway delivers nonstop value, convenience and a seamless digital experience that keeps millions of guests coming back.

To learn more about this limited time offer and other great offers from Subway, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email