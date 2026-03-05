GEODIS Park to Host English Premier League Friendly Between Liverpool FC and Sunderland AFC

Nashville SC Season Ticket members will have access to a first and exclusive one-hour ticket pre-sale on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 a.m. CT. All fans can register here for access to the general pre-sale beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. CT with the general on-sale starting Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. CT here .

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 4, 2026) – GEODIS Park and TEG Sport announced today that the English Premier League’s Liverpool FC and Sunderland AFC will play a friendly at GEODIS Park on Saturday, July 25 (kickoff time TBA) as part of TEG Sport’s 2026 Summer Soccer Series.

Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland AFC is the second time in GEODIS Park history that English Premier League clubs will play at The Castle. On Aug. 2, 2025, Nashville SC drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in a friendly.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world’s most historic and famous football clubs, having won 20 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women’s Super League titles and one Women’s Championship. As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities.

Founded in 1879, Sunderland AFC is one of the most historic English Football Clubs, with a proud heritage, a passionate global fanbase, and deep roots in the City of Sunderland. Playing at the iconic Stadium of Light in the Premier League, the Club is built on the values of hard work, ambition, and community. With six top-flight league titles and a legacy shaped by resilience and success, Sunderland AFC continues to drive forward on and off the pitch.

On May 1, 2022, Nashville Soccer Club debuted GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada with a capacity of 30,109. GEODIS Park features a 360-degree canopy, a fan friendly 65-foot-wide concourse and serves as a multi-purpose venue that hosts concerts, community activities, private events and a permanent in-stadium Soundwaves Art Gallery.

To learn more about becoming a Nashville SC Season Ticket Member which includes access to benefits like the exclusive Liverpool vs. Sunderland friendly pre-sale, please click here.

Full TEG Sport’s 2026 Summer Soccer Series Schedule:

Saturday, July 25th

Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland AFC – GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tenn.

Wrexham AFC vs. Leeds United FC – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Wednesday, July 29th

Liverpool FC vs. Wrexham AFC – Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y.

Thursday, July 30th

Leeds United FC vs. Sunderland AFC – SI Stadium, Harrison, N.J.

Sunday, August 2nd

Leeds United FC vs. Liverpool FC – Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.