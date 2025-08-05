Genius Gourmet Launches Sparkling Protein Drink Nationwide at Costco

Genius Gourmet, the protein snack company known for “Deliciously Smart Protein Snacks” has announced the launch of its newest innovation: a 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade, now rolling out nationally in Costco warehouses.

Designed to drink more like a crisp soda than a thick protein shake, this refreshing beverage delivers a powerful 30 grams of ultra-filtered protein with zero sugar, zero lactose, and no artificial preservatives or colors. It’s a game-changer for consumers seeking clean protein in a more enjoyable, drinkable format.

Product Highlights:

30g of clean, ultra-filtered protein

Zero Sugar

0g lactose, <1g carbs, 130 calories

Light, sparkling texture – no blender or shaker needed

Naturally flavored Blue Raspberry Lemonade

No artificial preservatives or colors

The new 30g Sparkling Clear Protein Drink in Blue Raspberry Lemonade is available in 15-count cases at Costco locations nationwide.

To learn more about Genius Gourmet products or wholesale opportunities, visit geniusgourmet.com.

Source: Business Wire

