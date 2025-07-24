General Mills Launches Wicked-Themed Food Collection

As fans worldwide count down to the premiere of Wicked: For Good this November, General Mills is bringing a touch of magic to kitchens everywhere with a limited-edition lineup of cookie dough, cereal and baking mixes inspired by Oz’s most iconic witches. New this year are the first-ever Wicked-inspired Pillsbury Shape cookies, featuring Glinda’s sparkling crown and Elphaba’s iconic hat, while a bold new cereal brings spellbinding color to your breakfast bowl. Lastly, Betty Crocker’s fan-favorite Mix-to-Reveal baking kits are back – so fans can experience the magic again while baking and bonding in the lead-up to showtime.
From Pillsbury’s Enchanted Kitchen:
- Pillsbury Shape Cutout Cookies: Glinda’s sparkling crown and Elphaba’s iconic hat come to life in pink and green dough. Pre-cut and ready to bake, these treats are perfect for fans who want to bring a little magic to movie night.
- Available at retailers nationwide starting early-August for an MSRP of 2 for $7.
- Pillsbury’s Popular Picks: Favorites like cinnamon rolls and flaky Crescent dough receive a packaging glow-up with suggestions for wickedly easy recipe shortcuts on the can of four special varieties: Biscuit Grands! Flaky Layers Butter Tastin’, Crescent Roll Grands! Butter Flake, Crescent Dough Sheet and Grands! Cinnamon Rolls.
- Available at retailers nationwide starting in October for an MSRP ranging from $3.79 to $4.59.
From Cereal’s Glittering Pantry:
- This new cereal is ready to pop, sparkle and defy not only gravity, but also your breakfast expectations! There’s a taste of pure magic in every bite. These limited-edition flavors include:
- Glinda Good Berry: The good witch of the breakfast bowl has arrived! After you’ve tasted this dazzling strawberry pink delight, your breakfast choices will be changed...for good.
- Elphaba Caramel Apple: This cereal packs a wicked crunch, bringing a delicious caramel apple flavor and Elphaba’s signature green to your breakfast table.
- Both cereals are available now exclusively at Walmart for an MSRP of 2/$7 (Mid-Size) and 2/$10 (Family Size).
From Betty Crocker’s Spellbook:
- Betty Crocker Mix-to-Reveal Cupcake Kits and Cookie Dough Pop Kits: Experience the magic once again – last year’s most popular treats are back and better than ever! Flying back to shelves with new and improved flavor and a magical reveal, simply mix these beloved treats to see if you’re perfectly pink like Glinda or enchantingly emerald like Elphaba. Remember, only Betty can reveal your true colors.
- Available at retailers nationwide starting in late-August for an MSRP of $5.98.
Source: Business Wire
More Eat & Drink
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!