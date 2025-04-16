General Jackson Showboat Celebrates 40 Years

The General Jackson Showboat is revered as one of Nashville’s most distinctive attractions. It offers year-round cruises along the picturesque Cumberland River. The impressive showboat is celebrating a huge milestone, with 2025 marking its 40th anniversary.

April 20, 2025, will be exactly 40 years since the General Jackson Showboat started its journey from Jeffersonville, Indiana, navigating the Ohio River all the way to the Cumberland River and finally reaching Music City. The boat’s construction began in 1984 by Jeffboat, the largest inland shipbuilder in the nation, and took a little over a year to complete. Designed to evoke the elegance and charm of the 19th-century showboats that once graced America’s rivers, the General Jackson Showboat was named in honor of a riverboat built in 1817. Additionally, July 2, 2025, is 40 years since the showboat’s christening date. On this day in 1985, the General Jackson Showboat made its formal debut, with Mrs. Thelma Gaylord having the honor of christening the iconic vessel, making it an important addition to Gaylord Opryland’s robust portfolio of attractions.

Widely known for its midday lunch and evening dinner cruises, both feature a delicious meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning culinary team followed by a spectacular show inside the Victorian Theater with seating for up to 600 people. The live performances celebrate Tennessee’s musical heritage and iconic legends, complete with dazzling sets, a dynamic live band, exceptional vocalists, mesmerizing choreography, and vibrant costumes, all supported by state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

With four expansive decks that allow for outside or inside experiences, the boat hosts not only show cruises but is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, weddings, and proms. Additionally, special event cruises for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve make the General Jackson a popular choice for creating memories.

The General Jackson Showboat is one of the most uniquely crafted paddlewheel boats in the country, standing at an impressive 77 feet tall and 300 feet long, making it one of the country’s largest showboats. The paddlewheel itself is 36 feet long, 24 feet wide and weighs 36 tons. Two Caterpillar 3512 engines, each with 1050 horsepower and 880 kilowatt generators, are responsible for powering the boat, which has a maximum speed of 13 miles per hour.

With the capacity to accommodate up to 1,200 passengers and 157 crew members, the showboat has been a staple of Nashville’s riverfront for four decades. The General Jackson Showboat continues to offer unforgettable cruises along the Cumberland River, where guests can enjoy a perfect blend of rich history, live entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and breathtaking views.

For more information on the General Jackson Showboat, please visit www.GeneralJackson.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email