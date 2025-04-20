Gene Menees Announces Retirement as Assistant Executive Director of TSSAA

Gene Menees, Assistant Executive Director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), has announced his retirement, effective August 31, 2025, after serving in that role for 34 years for the organization.

Mr. Menees was hired as an Assistant Executive Director of TSSAA in 1991. As the association’s administrator for baseball and basketball, Menees assigned officials for tournaments, oversaw officials camps, conducted rules meetings, and organized and directed state championship events in both baseball and basketball. He also worked closely with the state’s officials, coaches, supervisors, and school administrators. Among other responsibilities with the organization, Menees was in charge of the organization’s sportsmanship initiative. He also oversaw the registration of all officials.

“It’s truly hard to put into words what Gene has meant to this organization—because, honestly, you just can’t,” stated TSSAA Executive Director, Mark Reeves. “While he’s mostly known for his contributions to basketball, baseball, and all things officiating, his impact stretches far beyond that. Gene has faithfully served our membership in countless ways and has been a tremendous mentor to me personally. His presence in this office and across the state will be deeply missed.”

Prior to joining the TSSAA staff, he was a teacher and coach at DCA and Davidson Academy in Nashville. He played baseball at Vanderbilt University and was drafted by the San Diego Padres. Menees spent seven years in professional baseball, including one year in Class A, four years in Class AA, and two years in Class AAA. After signing with the Cincinnati Reds organization in 1978, he played two years with the Nashville Sounds. In addition to his duties with the TSSAA, Menees officiated basketball at the collegiate level until 2018.

In 2016, Menees was honored by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) with their prestigious NFHS Citation Award.

Mr. Menees, age 72, has been married to the former Patsy Corr Menees for the past 48 years. They have two daughters, Sara Miles (Trey) and Katie Menees Frazier, and four grandchildren, Hutson Miles (20), Harper Kate Miles (18), Max Frazier (15) and Molly Frazier (14).

TSSAA thanks and salutes Gene Menees for his many years of service to the association and to student-athletes across the state.

