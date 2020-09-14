Jeff Flowers will lead a team of licensed agents at GEICO’s new local office in Murfreesboro at 510 N Thompson Lane, Suite B off exit 76-B of I-24.

An insurance industry veteran, Flowers has worked in several sales and underwriting roles for more than 25 years at several major insurance companies.

Flowers and his staff members—Lucy Bernard, Alyson McClellan, Luis Roca, Nicole Williams-Anderson, Jared Goins and Bridget Flowers —can assist with car insurance coverage, as well as coverage for homeowners, renters, condos, motorcycles, RVs, umbrella and more lines of insurance.

“The Murfreesboro area continues to see some of the highest amounts of growth in Middle Tennessee, with a considerable number of new homes being built and small businesses opening,” Flowers said. “My team looks forward to working with new and existing Murfreesboro and Rutherford County residents to help insure their entire lifestyle.”

GEICO agents in the Murfreesboro local office look to bring savings to policyholders through multi-policy and special association and alumni discounts. For example, alumni from Middle Tennessee State University, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and University of Memphis may qualify for additional savings.

GEICO’s Murfreesboro local office is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To accommodate in-person visits, customers need to wear masks and adhere to socially distanced areas in the office. To get a quote or learn more about GEICO’s Murfreesboro local office visit https://www.geico.com/insurance-agents/tennessee/nashville/jeffrey-flowers/or call (629) 218-6080.