Gaylord Opryland to Host First Hiring Event for the Holidays

Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding its first hiring event on Saturday, August 23, to fill approximately 186 seasonal part and full-time positions for its 42nd annual A Country Christmas. Additionally, the resort is hiring for part and full-time positions in other key operational departments.

The seasonal positions include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager, Seasonal Destination Ambassador, Seasonal Tour & Travel Ambassador, and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co. and holiday attraction locations. Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access, discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms, and more.

The hiring event on August 23 will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Campus signed will direct attendees to complimentary applicant parking. Appointments are not required but apply in advance for expedited processing.

For more information on available positions, benefits and to apply online, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.

