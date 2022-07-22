Gaylord Opryland is Gearing up for Fall with Goblins and Giggles Event

As summer beach trips begin to come to an end, many are looking forward to the cooler weather just around the corner. Gaylord Opryland Resort is ready to celebrate the season with more fall fun for the entire family. From September 10 through October 31, the resort will be hosting a full lineup of Goblins & Giggles programming inclusive of live entertainment, family-friendly events, seasonal activities and more. The world-class property also offers extraordinary settings including its three atriums which feature more than nine acres of plants, flowers, waterfalls, streams, and fish, a thrilling upscale water attraction, a wide variety of dining options and soothing spa treatments.

Keeping kids of all ages entertained, this fall’s Goblins & Giggles itinerary of activities and events feature a wide array of family-friendly activations including:

Everyone’s favorite square pumpkin, Spookley, takes center stage in the Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin — inviting super sleuths to solve puzzles that reveal his eight secret hiding spots around the resort while solving all the puzzles to find Spookley.

It’s all treats and no tricks along the Trick or Treat Expedition. Youngsters will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection. Put on your pajamas and join Morgana, the Witch, and Grimm, the Goblin for a Bedtime Story that will teach guests how Spookley the Square Pumpkin proved that being different can save the day. The imaginative Jack-o’-lantern Walk inside the Delta Atrium transports visitors of all ages to a world of Halloween fun while enjoying dozens of creatively decorated and carved pumpkins.

Inside The Haunted Hidden Treasure Escape Room, a treasure chest belonging to the villainous pirate Barnabas Blackbeard has been discovered in the haunted hollows of the resort, but he cursed the loot so only the smartest and luckiest of land lovers can crack the code. Beware of the trickery and focus on solving the puzzles before the time is up; or, be left with a chest full of spiders rather than riches.

Ride at your own risk or reward as you never know what trick or treat will be around the bend as you travel down a scenic river winding through Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 4.5-acre Delta Atrium on the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride. Filled to the brim with fun for all, visitors participate in a candy corn challenge while keeping a keen eye out for what may be lurking in the shadows.

Have a ghoulishly good time at the Monster Mash Bash every Friday and Saturday evening where visitors can jack-o’-lantern jive or learn how to skeleton shuffle.

Creepy cocktails and mysterious mocktails are treats at the Wicked Brews Spookeasy, a 21+ haunted hideaway that conjures up the spirit of a prohibition-era pub. Living, ghostly artwork procured by past owners provides the perfect atmosphere for the seasonal selection of exclusive craft beverages.

Guests can also enjoy other themed activities including spooky animal encounters, a Frightfully Fun Zone full of games and activities, fall fountain shows, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, scary selfie spots and live music throughout the resort. Additionally, those interested in relaxation and rejuvenation can visit Relâche Spa to unwind with Autumn Aromas treatments including a Pumpkin Spice Massage, a Harvest Indulgence Pedicure, and an Autumn Infused Facial.

In celebration of the season, the resort is offering a special Goblins & Giggles package starting at $339 for a family of four. The package includes a one-night stay, two Hide & Seek Scavenger Hunt featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin booklets and two cookie decorating kits.

Guests can also look forward to even more excitement and thrills at Gaylord Opryland’s aquatic adventure, SoundWaves. The upscale attraction fuses music and water to create a modern-day-oasis featuring lazy and rapid rivers, a family mega-raft ride, four thrilling tube and body slides, a multi-level play structure and toddler water play area, a FlowRider® Double, and an adults-only pool and bar. Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock-climbing wall, game tables and more. The only guaranteed way to visit SoundWaves is by booking an exclusive Goblins & Giggles + SoundWaves package including wristbands starting at $559 for a family of four. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are also available.

Package prices are subject to tax, resort fee and parking. For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort or to book overnight stays, room packages or event tickets, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com.