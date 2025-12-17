Gaylord Opryland Brings Holiday Cirque Show to Opry Mills with Free Preview Performance

Gaylord Opryland is spreading Christmas cheer at Opry Mills Mall on Thursday, December 18 with a dazzling 15-minute preview performance of its all-new holiday cirque stage show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. Guests will experience a taste of the show’s magic, music, and circus feats on the Opry Mills stage at 2:00 p.m. CT. Following the performance, shoppers can enjoy a 30-minute meet & greet at 2:30 p.m. with the cast at IT’Sugar, where they’ll have the chance to snap photos and interact with the show’s beloved characters: Pomp, Snow & Cirqueumstance.

Guests eager to experience the full production at Gaylord Opryland can purchase tickets for POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance at CirqueAtGaylordOpryland.com. The show runs through December 31, 2025, inside the resort’s Tennessee Ballroom Theater. This all-new holiday spectacular is inspired by the beloved storybook series and television special, following the whimsical adventures of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they master music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university before sharing their talents and heartfelt holiday spirit with the world.

The show features an extraordinary ensemble of 26 world-class performers and distinctive artists from across the globe, dazzling audiences in more than 100 stunning costumes. Expect breathtaking, gravity-defying circus acts, mesmerizing magic illusions, and captivating musical storytelling—all culminating in a grand appearance by Santa Claus.

