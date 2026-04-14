Gaylord Opryland Announces Opening of Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom

Gaylord Opryland Resortis proud to announce the debut of Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom, the resort’s newest dining and entertainment destination, and the first food and beverage concept to be unveiled as part of its multi‑phase transformation. Now open to the public, the dynamic two‑level venue offers indoor and seasonal outdoor seating for up to 707 guests and features four bars with 14 large‑format TVs, including a massive 38‑foot floor-to-ceiling LED screen that delivers a viewing experience on par with a stadium scoreboard. More Eat & Drink News

Designed with flexibility in mind, the sports bar features multiple indoor and outdoor spaces that connect, ideal for restaurant group dining or private events for up to 2,200 guests. The sports bar’s design is rooted in the history of the Printers Alley district, where presses once produced newspapers, music posters, and sporting headlines. Bringing the dynamic vision to life, a collective of local artists produced 13 custom works, including murals, sculptural installations, and mixed‑media pieces woven throughout the space.

The beer program is a defining element of the sports bar with 16 beers on tap, including a curated mix of local favorites, craft standouts, and international classics. At the heart of the selection is the Foundry Fieldhouse Tennessee Lager, an original venue exclusive‑ recipe created in partnership with Tennessee Brew Works. Guests can choose from a robust lineup of timeless classics, imaginative twists such as a Strawberry-Basil Margarita, and signature cocktails like a Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned that demonstrates the venue’s bold personality.

At Foundry Fieldhouse, the menu reflects a refined approach to pub cuisine, pairing familiar favorites with quality ingredients. The sports bar features a scratch kitchen, where key components are made in‑house or thoughtfully sourced from trusted local partners. Under the direction of Executive Chef Michael Coyle, classic comfort dishes are thoughtfully reimagined—from fish and chips paired with housemade vinegar to signature offerings like a homemade Bavarian Pretzel and the FFH Burger, both served with freshly prepared condiments infused with Foundry Fieldhouse Tennessee Lager. Additional favorites include a bold Nashville hot chicken sandwich, a prime rib sandwich, double bone‑in pork chop, pepper‑crusted prime rib, and signature fries precisely cut and fried in rich beef tallow to achieve the ideal balance of crisp and tender. Rounding out the experience is the Foundry Fieldhouse Grand Slam, a nostalgic, over‑the‑top dessert featuring six scoops of ice cream served in a souvenir helmet, a playful nod to classic gameday traditions.

While the venue functions as an everyday sports bar and dining destination, individual spaces may be reserved for private events or combined for a full venue buyout, extending into surrounding outdoor areas for complete exclusivity and customization. Designed to host everything from intimate gatherings of 10 to high‑energy celebrations for up to 2,200 guests, the multipurpose layout ensures each event feels intentional, memorable, and unlike any other.

On the main level, the Tasting Room offers an elevated, small‑batch experience with rich wood floors, upscale finishes, and flexible seating ideal for intimate private events and curated tastings. Just beyond, the venue opens into spacious seating anchored by a striking bi‑level LED screen. An open, shared-ceiling design ensures unobstructed views from both the upper and lower levels, creating a true front‑row experience throughout. Both levels feature full‑service bars, while covered exterior terraces provide sought‑after semi‑private settings for group dining, sports watch events, corporate lunches, and evening receptions.

Outdoor areas offer exceptional flexibility, easily enjoyed on their own or combined for hosting everything from romantic weddings and stylish receptions to outdoor luncheons, meetings, and large‑scale gatherings.

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The Foundry Fieldhouse Beer Garden, a 3,000-square‑foot alfresco escape with seating for up to 60 guests, comes alive with seasonal acoustic music, creating a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere.

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The District Yard, an expansive open‑air event lawn accommodating up to 1,500 guests, provides an elegant under-the-stars setting, enhanced by an adjacent fireplace terrace ideal for day-to-evening celebrations.

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Nearby, the District Pavilion delivers a covered, weather‑ready option where rollup doors effortlessly blur the line between indoor comfort and outdoor energy. Completing the outdoor collection, the District Grove is a serene, tree‑lined boutique area offering a natural oasis, where lush surroundings and golden‑hour light create a lasting impression.

Serving as a welcoming hub for leisure travelers, business guests, and Nashville locals alike, Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom is built to accommodate everything from casual nights out to group gatherings and milestone celebrations. More than a place to watch the game, it reimagines what a sports bar can be like, pairing chef-driven dining, a curated beer program, and thoughtfully planned social and entertainment spaces in one dynamic setting. With its blend of energy, quality, and community spirit, Foundry Fieldhouse is poised to become one of the city’s premier destinations for sports watching, outstanding food and drink, events, and genuine connection.

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