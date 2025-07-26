Gaylord Opryland Annoucnes ICE! Theme for 2025

The time-honored Christmas tradition, ICE!, returns to Gaylord Opryland Resort during its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas, beginning November 7, 2025, through January 3, 2026. In addition to ICE!, the legendary Nashville resort will host an extraordinary lineup of festive activities including the debut of a Broadway-style cirque show, themed character dining, as well as a variety of other exciting, family-friendly experiences.

The long-standing ICE! tradition began in 2001 at Gaylord Opryland Resort and is now a holiday staple at select resorts. The larger-than-life frozen showcase features hand-carved ice sculptures, precisely crafted into vivid, floor-to-ceiling scenes from treasured Christmas classics. The walk-through masterpiece is a breathtaking display of artistry and imagination, transporting visitors of all ages into the season’s most memorable stories.

This year, Gaylord Opryland is thrilled to welcome back by popular demand “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as its ICE! theme, last featured at the resort in 2017. Carved from 2 million pounds of ice, the iconic holiday special, based on the comics strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz which is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, will be brought to life in frozen form. When entering the resort’s signature attraction, ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” overnight and local day guests will embark on a charming journey learning about the true meaning of Christmas, alongside the Peanuts gang. The attraction includes ice-sculpted, iconic characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and Linus, as well as 12 immersive walk-through scenes, a total of 5 thrilling two-story ice slides, including a slide for walking toddlers, and photo-worthy moments the entire family can enjoy. Guests can also get an up-close look at the carving process during live carving demonstrations. The experience concludes in a separate area dedicated to the Nativity scene, meticulously carved, and shaped into a dramatic display of crystal-clear ice. ICE! is kept at a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the intricate, frozen detail and all guests are given a signature blue parka to brave the temperature and stay warm with their personal hats and mittens.

The carvers responsible for creating the extravagant attraction travel more than 6,400 miles from their homes in Harbin, China, to Nashville, TN. Known as the “Ice City,” Harbin is home to the world’s largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival in the world. Starting with more than 6,000 massive ice blocks, they work approximately six weeks, more than 12,000 man-hours, to create the 17,000 square foot frozen attraction. Using skills passed down through generations, the carvers follow a 300-page design book to create the ice display with the help of tools like chisels, chippers, tongs, handsaws, grinders, and chainsaws.

The resort’s 42nd Annual A Country Christmas will also feature the debut of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, a new holiday show where the razzle-dazzle of Broadway meets the magic and spectacle of cirque. The show will host its exclusive residency in Nashville inside the resort’s Tennessee Ballroom Theater from November 25 through December 31, 2025. This once-in-a-lifetime immersive cirque holiday show and experience was created by acclaimed Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder, Neil Goldberg, and is based on the popular “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” storybook series and television special. Audiences of all ages will be transported into a magical world where three best friends study music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university. The experience features an extraordinary cast of 26 performers including acrobats, magicians, singers and dancers in over 100 breathtaking costumes performing gravity-defying circus feats, spellbinding magic and Broadway theatrics, with an exciting grand appearance by Santa.

Before the show begins, ticket holders can stroll through the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Immersive Universe, an interactive holiday wonderland filled with sparkling lights, remarkable decorations, story characters, and pop-up magical performances. Glistening reindeer, colossal candy canes, towering nutcrackers, an 18-foot Gingerbread man, and more are surrounded by holiday trees and imaginative Christmas displays, creating unforgettable family memories.

The Christmas magic doesn’t stop there! The entire resort will transform into a breathtaking holiday haven, brimming with festive fun and spectacular décor both indoors and out. Guests can wander through five million twinkling lights, admire elaborately adorned Christmas trees, including a magnificent 48-foot centerpiece, and soak in the beauty of thousands of colorful poinsettias, 15 miles of garland and 10 miles of hand-tied ribbon. The celebration continues outdoors at Pinetop, an Appalachian-inspired village where guests can enjoy exciting rides, seasonal treats, and even more merry moments.

Endless holiday experiences await during the 42nd Annual A Country Christmas. Other events and activities include:

· Breakfast with Charlie Brown & Friends is a one-of-a-kind dining experience including a delicious breakfast to enjoy with friends and family. Afterward, guests can take their own photos with members of the Peanuts gang like Charlie Brown, Lucy, and even Snoopy.

· Guests can partake in A Merry Snoopy Christmas Scavenger Hunt to help Snoopy find the most festive decorations for his doghouse! Throughout the scavenger hunt, you’ll need to search high and low across the resort and follow clues to locate some dazzling décor for his famous red house. Find all the decorations and complete the quest to receive a seasonal souvenir!

· The resort’s upscale signature steakhouse, Old Hickory, as well as Gaylord Springs Golf Links will host special Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day dining experiences.

· Thrilling activities await outside at Pinetop including ice tubing down a 15-foot-high, four-lane ice tubing hill, a classic bumper car experience, and ice skating on a 9,000-square-foot, tented skating rink made with real ice, while listening to holiday tunes.

· Other outdoor activities include the resort’s millions of Christmas lights displayed on the Magnolia lawn, a nightly tree lighting, Dickens Carolers, carriage rides and a stunning Nativity display featuring special lighting effects and an audio rendition of the beloved biblical story.

· Christmas creativity runs wild in the Gingerbread Decorating Corner. Achieve confection perfection by decorating your very own Gingerbread cookies or house and enjoy a sweet meet and greet with Nutmeg, the resort’s very own gingerbread man.

· Mailing a letter to the North Pole is great, but nothing can beat a personal visit with Santa Claus to let him know what you want for Christmas and make sure you’re on his nice list. Guests can capture the moment with a keepsake photo during the Photos with Santa experience.

· Hop aboard the Delta Riverboat Christmas Cruise to explore the 12 Days of A Country Christmas while cruising down a quarter mile-long river inside of the Delta Atrium.

· Take in a breathtaking synchronization of light, water, and holiday music during a free light & fountain show inside of the Delta Atrium.

· Visit the Build-A-Bear Workshop to experience the fun of personalizing furry friends and taking part in our one-of-a-kind Heart Ceremony.

· The resort’s upscale water attraction, SoundWaves, has an 84-degree, 110,000 square-foot inside area which is open year-round. Float down the lazy river, zip along the rapid river, jump aboard a mega raft ride, or take a stab at surfing on Nashville’s only double FlowRider®. The attraction also features a restaurant, cabana rentals, multi-level play structures for kids, and an adult only pool and adult only bar. Downstairs, all hotel

visitors can visit the Bass-ment, a full arcade room with a rock-climbing wall. Soundwaves is only available to guests who pre-purchase a SoundWaves package.

· Relâche Spa inside the resort offers luxurious, seasonal massages, body treatments, facials, manicures, pedicures, salon services and more.

· Guests can hop aboard Nashville’s famous 300-foot paddlewheel riverboat, the General Jackson Showboat, for the Tennessee Christmas lunch cruise or the Music City Christmas dinner cruise while enjoying scenic views of the Cumberland River and Nashville Skyline. Guests can look forward to a delightful Southern meal and world-class live musical performances.

Beginning today, guests can book special early bird packages or tickets to receive their limited-time discount. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply. The resort is offering an ICE! Signature Package that includes room accommodations and ICE! tickets (plus a Chill & Thrill package option to also include SoundWaves). All overnight guests who are ICE! ticketholders will enjoy the additional perk of a complimentary “Chill Pass” to ICE! offering front-of-line access and shorter wait times.

For capacity management and to ensure an enjoyable environment, resort access will be guaranteed after 3:00 p.m. CT for overnight guests as well as indoor or outdoor ticket reservation holders only every Friday and Saturday beginning November 21 plus daily November 24-27 and December 19-31, 2025. The resort welcomes visitors without room reservation or ticketed event reservations to arrive on site prior to 3:00 p.m. CT on the aforementioned dates and enjoy the rest of the afternoon into the evening, or to visit anytime November 7-20, 23, & 30; December 1-4,7-11, & 14-18, 2025; or January 1-3, 2026. Additional restrictions may apply without advance notice.

For event tickets, or to book an overnight stay, and for more information, visit ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

