Gaylord Celebrates the ”Summer of More’ with Loads of Activities

Gaylord Opryland Resort’s “Summer of More” event has begun and continues through September 4, 2023. A variety of seasonal activities await, including brand-new and fantasy-filled Pirates & Princesses themed experiences. The endless itinerary of summer entertainment also includes nine acres of enchanting indoor gardens, a wide variety of culinary cuisine, relaxation in a luxurious, full-service spa, and an unforgettable aquatic adventure at SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale water attraction featuring Nashville’s only FlowRider®, multiple waterslides, a giant wave pool, rapid and lazy rivers, and more.

Summer of More Activities Include:

NEW – Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse

In this all-new experience, kids can let their inner artist come to life while creating delightful, seasonally inspired crafts.

NEW – Adventure Kids: Join The Club!

Young guests are invited to join Bella the Blue Tick Hound, Brody the Black Bear, and everyone’s favorite Adventure Kid, Sophie, in this new, live interactive show where they will learn, imagine, explore, and discover the wonders of summer.

NEW – Pirate Treasure Hide and Sea-k Scavenger Hunt

Families can set off on a swashbuckling scavenger hunt throughout the resort to search for clues to uncover hidden gems in this interactive treasure quest.

NEW – Adventure Kids Rise & Shine

Families can start their morning off right by using their in-room television to do yoga with Sophie from the Adventure Kids in the comfort of their own room.

Lost Treasure Flatboat Voyage

Climb aboard this fanciful flatboat voyage and look for clues to find rare and priceless gems.

Delta Riverboat Ride

The resort’s famous Delta Riverboats travel down a winding scenic river inside of a 4.5-acre indoor garden. Guests will learn about the resort’s exotic plants, fish, and more during this adventure.

Cascades Pool Party

Guests can join in for music, games, and fun in the sun at the Cascades outdoor resort pool.

Other activities throughout the resort include light and fountain shows, a Horticultural Trek, a variety of selfie spots to create summertime memories, along with Animal Encounters, an educational opportunity where guests can have close-up encounters with incredible creatures and, Wildlife Rescue – An Augmented Reality Experience presented by bubly™ to virtually search the resort for endangered animals.

Even More Seasonal Excitement Includes:

Extreme Summer Thrills at SoundWaves

Guests can highlight their summer with over-the-top fun at SoundWaves. Open year-round, the 4-acre, upscale water attraction features an indoor and outdoor area boasting multiple thrilling rides like Nashville’s only FlowRider®, a lazy and rapid river, eleven suspensful waterslides, a giant wave pool, multi-level play structures, and adult only pools. Indoors, guests can also enjoy an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock climbing wall, game tables, and more. The only guaranteed way to access the water attraction is to purchase a SoundWaves Experience Package or the Summer of More + SoundWaves Package.

Soothing Summer Spa Relaxation

Guests can step inside Relâche Spa for the ultimate summer relaxation experience. The upscale spa is offering a variety of seasonal specials like Mother’s Month in May where mom can choose a coconut milk and honey facial, massage, or pedicure. The Father’s Rejuvenate and Recover package lasts the entire month of June and includes a vanilla bourbon body, face, or nail treatment. From July 1 through August 31, guests can enjoy the Summer of Spa Love package, which incorporates luxurious mojito treatments designed to soothe the mind, body, and soul.

Exotic Atrium Adventures and a World of Cuisine

The resort’s three garden atriums are the perfect settings for relaxing summer strolls. Spanning over nine acres, the atriums are home to thousands of plants, flowers, breathtaking waterfalls, and a river.

Throughout the resort, infinite dining options await, including authentic Italian cuisine at Ravello, gourmet steaks and an award-winning wine list at Old Hickory Steakhouse, Mexican fare and signature margaritas at Solario Cantina, along with classic dishes, fresh sushi, and a variety of cocktails at Cascades American Cafe.

Additional Attractions

Guests looking for an adventure can board the General Jackson Showboat for a midday or evening cruise which includes first-class live entertainment, delicious meals, and stunning views of Nashville. Whether cruising for lunch or dinner, inside the beautiful Victorian Theater, guests will partake in a delectable Southern meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning chefs. Afterwards, guests will enjoy music-filled, on-board-live entertainment. For tickets and more information on the General Jackson Showboat, please visit GeneralJackson.com.

With golfing season in full swing, guests can visit Gaylord Spring Golf Links. This Scottish links-style, par-72 layout offers 18 holes bordered by limestone bluffs and wetlands. Junior golfers ages 15 and under can play one free round for each paid adult after 3pm. For more information visit GaylordSprings.com.

Packages, Tickets and More Information

Gaylord Opryland’s Summer of More Package includes one night room accommodations, two booklets for the Pirate Treasure Hide and Sea-k Scavenger Hunt, and two passes to create a craft in the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse, with rates starting at $484.00. The Summer of More + SoundWaves Package includes one night room accommodations, four wristbands to SoundWaves, two booklets for the Pirate Treasure Hide and Sea-k Scavenger Hunt, and two passes to create a craft in the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse, with rates starting at $589.00 for a family of four. For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort and to book an overnight stay, room package, or events and activities, visit GaylordOpryland.com.