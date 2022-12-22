Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree

Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County.

“There are thousands of children being served by this system, more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to donate gifts to some of these children in the hopes we help to make their Christmas memorable.”

Gateway Academy has been involved with RCFPA’s Angel Tree for over 5 years. During that time, they have donated to over 100 Angels. Students, families, and faculty participate by either donating gifts or money that is used by Gateway Academy staff to go out and buy presents so that they are able to fulfill the wishes and needs of their Angels. The students and staff then wrap the presents and deliver them to RCFPA before Christmas.”The Angel

Tree program is always such a great experience for our school community each year, and it provides our students, families, and faculty the opportunity to give back to those in need. This year was a huge success, and there are going to be many thankful Angels who will be able to open a present over the holidays!”

The Angel Tree program was created by The Salvation Army, and it is offered throughout the United States and Canada. It is a way for children in need to receive Christmas gifts when they otherwise would not be able to. Reach out to your local Salvation Army for details on how to donate. Due to the cold weather, Salvation Army is having to put a pause on many of the kettlebell ringers, so getting involved with the local Angel Tree program or donating online is a great way to show your support!

Gateway Academy

Gateway Academy is an accredited K-12 private school, with campuses in Brentwood & Nashville, TN. Our school will provide your student with a learning environment specifically geared to meet their individual needs: most classrooms here are classrooms of one student and one teacher, and in some cases, small groups of up to five students.

In our customized model, your student will follow a unique and personalized curriculum based upon their specific needs, strengths, talents, and interests. Whether your student needs to catch up, get ahead, or simply take a break from the traditional school setting, Gateway Academy is where they can help direct their education, learn at their pace, and pursue their unique pathway to academic and life success.

Learn more at: www.mygatewayacademy.com

