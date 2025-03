A gas line rupture reported on Monday morning has led to the closure of part of DeJarnette Lane between Northwood and Memorial.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews are on the scene, monitoring air quality as a precaution.

Atmos workers have been notified and are responding to contain the rupture, while Murfreesboro Police officers are diverting traffic. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

