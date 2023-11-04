Garth Brooks to Headline First Amazon Music Live Concert on Black Friday

Amazon Music announced that Garth Brooks will headline the first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live (AML) special on November 24. Livestreamed from the grand opening of Brooks’ new Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, the AML special will give Brooks’ millions of fans around the globe a front-row seat for one of his famed “Dive Bar” concerts. The sold-out concert in Nashville has already earned over three-million ticket requests from Brooks’ fans.

Airing on Prime Video and Twitch at 7 p.m. EST, The Black Friday AML special will find Garth Brooks performing brand-new music, live for the very first time to eager fans around the globe. His set will also include chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and beloved deep cuts from his unparalleled discography, including tracks from his upcoming studio album, Time Traveler. Prime Video will provide free access to AML—even to those without a Prime membership or an Amazon account.

“Amazon Music Live and Garth Brooks are coming together for Black Friday after the game to livestream a special ‘Dive Bar’ concert from the grand opening of the Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville,” said Brooks. “We’ve already seen over 3 million entries to win a chance to attend, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everybody who wants to see this show can. Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time…and if you know us, we will be playing the old stuff, as well.”

Fans will be able to tune into the AML preshow hosted by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, the hosts of Country Heat Weekly, the original podcast from Amazon Music that brings listeners the latest news and interviews from the biggest names in country music. The preshow broadcast will feature interviews, special guests, and other surprises, and will air on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 6 p.m. EST.

To prepare for AML, fans can stream Garth Brooks’ full catalog available only on Amazon Music. Amazon Music customers can revisit Brooks’ entire 17-album collection, including classics like No Fences, The Chase, and Ropin’ The Wind, as well as rarities like The Lost Sessions and classic live albums like Double Live.

Sponsored by Verizon, the AML Black Friday special will air after Black Friday Football—the first-ever NFL game played on Black Friday in history, streaming on Prime Video.