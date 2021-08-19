Nashville fans will have to continue to wait for a rescheduled Garth Brooks concert.

Brooks announced he is canceling the next four shows scheduled on his tour along with the Nissan Stadium show that was postponed due to weather on July 31.

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, scheduled for September 18th

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, scheduled for September 25th

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, scheduled for October 2nd

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, scheduled for October 9th

Nissan Stadium in Nashville which has not been rescheduled yet

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain out, and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” said Garth Brooks in a release.

No action is required by ticket holders, Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment at the time of purchase.