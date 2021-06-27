Garth Brooks Breaks Entertainment Event Record at Nissan Stadium

Garth Brooks is playing his first-ever show at Nissan Stadium on July 31st. Tickets went on sale Friday, June 25th, and broke an event record for the stadium in 75 minutes.

Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) breaks entertainment event record at Nissan Stadium! 56k+ tickets sold with more great seats still available. Come be a part of history🎟: https://t.co/V1XEiT4DNa pic.twitter.com/ebgu43OzQA — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) June 25, 2021

Tickets are still available.

“What better way to kick off the return of concerts to Nissan Stadium than with the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history? We’re thrilled to host Garth Brooks and the Stadium Tour on July 31,” said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill told Fox 17. “The atmosphere of his high-energy concert in front of a Nashville home crowd is going to be absolutely electric, especially mid-field at Nissan Stadium. We can’t wait to see everyone take in this very special performance on Nashville’s biggest stage.”

This show at Nissan Stadium will be performed in the round. Brooks has continued to break records with the sales of tickets on his stadium tour. Brooks recently sold out an August 14th show in Lincoln, Nebraska in 75 minutes, in addition to his July 17th show in Salt Lake City sold out 50,000 seats in 30 minutes. On June 12, he tweeted he broke the record at Arrowhead Stadium selling out 74,000 tickets in one hour.