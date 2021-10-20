After canceling his stadium tour, Garth Brooks just announced two concerts at The Ryman.

Titled “Garth, The Ryman & You”, the concerts take place November 19th and 20th and will be an evening of stories behind the songs.

According to a press release, there are a limited number of tickets due to the venue not being sold to capacity.

Tickets are $250 and go on sale Friday, October 22nd at 10 am. There will be a four-ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

This show is requiring all attendees to provide one of the following: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days from final vaccination shot) along with photo ID OR proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event along with photo ID. Nonvaccinated ticket holders who enter with negative tests must also wear properly fitting facemasks throughout the event.